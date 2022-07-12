Overview

Dr. James Schindler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Schindler works at Hamblen Primary Care in Morristown, TN with other offices in White Pine, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.