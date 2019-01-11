See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. James Scheu, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. James Scheu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Scheu works at Metropolitan Plastic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan Plastic Surgery
    777 S New Ballas Rd Ste 200E, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 942-3064
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
About Dr. James Scheu, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538202551
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Scheu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Scheu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Scheu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Scheu works at Metropolitan Plastic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Scheu’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

