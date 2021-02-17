Dr. James Scharffenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharffenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Scharffenberger, MD
Overview
Dr. James Scharffenberger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
James N. Scharffenberger MD Inc.20911 Earl St Ste 480, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 370-7277
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Scharffenberger for many years. He is the absolute best. He is thorough and explains each step. His staff, especially Ruth who takes vitals, is just amazing. His office is immaculate, always very clean and professional. I've been going to him since I was 18 years old. He delivered my baby some years ago. I have has some scares medically in the past and he was right there for me to insure I took all the right steps to be at my best. So grateful to have started with the right doctor.
About Dr. James Scharffenberger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1275563009
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
