Dr. James Schaller, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Schaller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their fellowship with Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute

Dr. Schaller works at Professional Medical Services of Naples in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Medical Services of Naples
    Professional Medical Services of Naples
5150 Tamiami Trl N Ste 305, Naples, FL 34103
(239) 263-0133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Babesiosis Chevron Icon
Bartonella Infections Chevron Icon
Bartonellosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Infectious Causes of Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Schaller is excellent, tops, an enthusiastic, caring physician in a very difficult branch of medicine. His books, his counsel, his treatments are saving lives, and his empathetic nature helps Lyme-infected patients enormously. We are lucky, blessed and encouraged to have this man in the Lyme fight.
    Stephanie in California — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. James Schaller, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093853996
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute
    Residency
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
