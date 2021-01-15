Overview

Dr. James Schaffer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Schaffer works at Novant Health SouthPark Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.