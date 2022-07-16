Overview

Dr. James Schafer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Schafer works at Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.