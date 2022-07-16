Dr. James Schafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Schafer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Schafer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Schafer works at
Locations
-
1
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 400, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schafer?
I think Dr Schafer is the BEST!!!
About Dr. James Schafer, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1972501765
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- U Tex SW Affil Hosps
- U Tex SW
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schafer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schafer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schafer works at
Dr. Schafer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schafer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.