Dr. James Schaberg, MD
Overview
Dr. James Schaberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Progress West Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Signature Orthopedics - O'Fallon9323 Phoenix Village Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 561-0871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is confident, and honest in his assessment of your situation. I think he is probably on of the best around.
About Dr. James Schaberg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1275536120
Education & Certifications
- University Hosps And Clinics
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
