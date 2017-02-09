Dr. James Scarcella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarcella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Scarcella, MD
Overview
Dr. James Scarcella, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medina Hospital.
Dr. Scarcella works at
Locations
Raj Plastic Surgery850 Columbia Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 808-8030
Hospital Affiliations
- Medina Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Many years ago I had an eye lift that was almost perfect. It held for years. Now I'd like to have other things done.
About Dr. James Scarcella, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 65 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1144260779
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarcella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarcella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarcella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarcella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarcella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarcella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.