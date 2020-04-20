See All Vascular Surgeons in Naples, FL
Dr. James Scanlon, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Scanlon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Scanlon works at Naples Vascular Specialists, Naples, FL in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Aneurysm and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Naples Vascular Specialists, Naples, FL
    130 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 649-0550
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 20, 2020
    Great! Excellent surgeon.
    David T Kelly — Apr 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Scanlon, MD
    About Dr. James Scanlon, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265528319
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington Hospital Center/ Georgetown University
    Internship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Villanova University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Scanlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scanlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scanlon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scanlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scanlon works at Naples Vascular Specialists, Naples, FL in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Scanlon’s profile.

    Dr. Scanlon has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Aneurysm and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scanlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scanlon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scanlon.

