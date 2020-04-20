Dr. James Scanlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scanlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Scanlon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Scanlon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Dr. Scanlon works at
Locations
-
1
Naples Vascular Specialists, Naples, FL130 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 649-0550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scanlon?
Great! Excellent surgeon.
About Dr. James Scanlon, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265528319
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center/ Georgetown University
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- George Washington University School Of Med
- Villanova University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scanlon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scanlon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scanlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scanlon works at
Dr. Scanlon has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Aneurysm and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scanlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scanlon speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scanlon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scanlon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scanlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scanlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.