Dr. James Scalone, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Scalone works at James B Scalone DO Inc in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.