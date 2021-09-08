Dr. James Scalone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scalone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Scalone, DO
Overview
Dr. James Scalone, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
James B Scalone DO Inc4501 Mission Bay Dr Ste 2B, San Diego, CA 92109 Directions (858) 272-1220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scalone did an excellent job on my left rotator cuff. He made me feel confident that it was a simple procedure and my healing time would be short. He was correct about everything! I can’t wait to have my right shoulder done. I would recommend him.
About Dr. James Scalone, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1437162070
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scalone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scalone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scalone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scalone has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scalone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Scalone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scalone.
