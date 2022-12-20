Overview

Dr. James Sbarbaro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Sbarbaro works at Eye Associates of Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Hendersonville, NC, Asheville, NC and Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.