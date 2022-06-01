Overview

Dr. James Sayegh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Sayegh works at Clarkstown Medical Care in New City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.