See All Pediatricians in Lynwood, CA
Dr. James Saunders, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Saunders, MD

Pediatrics
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Saunders, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Saunders works at James E Saunders MD in Lynwood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    James E. Saunders M.d. Inc.
    3737 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 204, Lynwood, CA 90262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 537-1221

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Counseling
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Diabetes Counseling
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saunders?

    Mar 27, 2021
    Dr. Saunders is very compassionate and genuinely cares about his patients. His bedside manners are amazing and answers all of your questions. I have trusted him with my son's health since he was born.
    — Mar 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Saunders, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Saunders, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saunders to family and friends

    Dr. Saunders' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saunders

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Saunders, MD.

    About Dr. James Saunders, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104839091
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saunders works at James E Saunders MD in Lynwood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Saunders’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Saunders, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.