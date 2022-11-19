Dr. James Saucedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saucedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Saucedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Saucedo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine13802 Centerfield Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0999
Houston Methodist9915 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 737-0999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Dr Saucedo did surgery on my right hand in sept.2021. I returned for my left hand in sept.22. Dr Saucedo is everything a patient would look for. Personal, professional and highly knowledgeable. He took care of my pain instantly and educated me on my problem removing all fears from me. I would recommend him to anyone needing a Haand Specialist. Thank you Dr. Saucedo. You are God's gift to us.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- University Of Washington|University Of Washington Medical Center
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
