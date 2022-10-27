Dr. James Sargent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sargent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sargent, MD
Overview
Dr. James Sargent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Berry Milner and Uhr Llp3600 Gaston Ave Ste 609, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-8201
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been seeing Dr Sargent for a long time. The staff has always been exceptionally friendly and helpful. My wait times have been reasonable, and its a busy office. Dr Sargent is exceptionally kind and very thorough. You have to trust your doctor to take care of something as important as your vision, and I trust Dr Sargent.
About Dr. James Sargent, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518283977
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Baylor University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Washington
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sargent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sargent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sargent has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sargent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sargent speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sargent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sargent.
