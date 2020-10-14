Dr. Sandy Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Sandy Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Sandy Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Roxborough Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Manayunk Foot and Ankle5735 Ridge Ave Ste 203, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (215) 487-0475
Rhd-11th St Family Health Services of Drexel Univ850 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Directions (215) 769-1103
Hospital Affiliations
- Roxborough Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sandy is the best hands down!!!!!
About Dr. James Sandy Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1700050101
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
