Dr. Sandaal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Sandaal, MD
Overview
Dr. James Sandaal, MD is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Dr. Sandaal works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Hospital of Miami8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 596-4595
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
Exelent:. an excellent human being, I had the opportunity to bring my spouse to Memorial hospital emergency in Douglas and Washington ave in Pembroke Pines FL and after its attendance and suturing a wound in the foot and coherent 5 points, we left happy to their professionalism. my name is José Bertrand and my spouse Mery Bertrand.
About Dr. James Sandaal, MD
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447568688
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandaal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
