See All Oncologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. James Sanchez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Sanchez, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (72)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Sanchez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University of Michigan Hospital

Dr. Sanchez works at Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D.
    3730 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-4361
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Northwest
    7445 Peak Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-4359
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Nausea
Purpura
Anemia
Nausea
Purpura

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Sierra Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?

    May 24, 2022
    Dr. Sanchez was a very caring doctor. When you seen him you could ask him questions and he would give you an answer. The best part was that he took his time with you and never once did he make you feel like just another patient. He treated everyone like family. I’m sad to hear he is retiring in the Month of May. He was more of a friend to me then a doctor. He will truly be missed. A truly professional doctor and a warm hearted man.
    Bodak Bob — May 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Sanchez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Sanchez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sanchez to family and friends

    Dr. Sanchez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sanchez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Sanchez, MD.

    About Dr. James Sanchez, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669481024
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez works at Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Sanchez’s profile.

    Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Anemia, Nausea and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Sanchez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.