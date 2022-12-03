Overview

Dr. James Samuelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grandville, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Samuelson works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grandville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.