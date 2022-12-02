Overview

Dr. James Samuel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center, Stamford Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Samuel works at Donald J Leone MD in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.