Dr. Salik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Salik, MD
Dr. James Salik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
New York Office232 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Salik?
review of dr salik. he is amazing. go see him. i really lucked out when i found him. he is what a doctor should be. i wish every doctor was like him.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740204445
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Salik speaks Spanish.
