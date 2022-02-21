Dr. James Salata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Salata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Salata, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winchester, VA. They completed their residency with Sentara Norfolk Gen Hosp, Otolaryngology Eastern Va Med Sch, General Surgery
Locations
Shenandoah Head & Neck Specialists142 Linden Dr Ste 106, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 722-7282
- 2 1870 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-7290
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salata is wonderful! He performed my thyroidectomy last month and I could not have asked for a better surgical experience. Thank you, Dr. Salata!
About Dr. James Salata, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1871553446
Education & Certifications
- Sentara Norfolk Gen Hosp, Otolaryngology Eastern Va Med Sch, General Surgery
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
