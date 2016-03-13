Dr. James Saino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Saino, MD
Overview
Dr. James Saino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Saino works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Physicians PC1172 Vickery Ln, Cordova, TN 38016 Directions (901) 757-0095
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saino?
I have been seeing Dr. Saino through all three of our children, eldest with special needs. I wouldn't want my children seeing anyone else!
About Dr. James Saino, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1144332842
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saino works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.