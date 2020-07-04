Dr. James Safar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Safar, MD
Overview
Dr. James Safar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Safar works at
Locations
Prime Eye Care, P.A.2006 S Goliad St Ste 230, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (972) 722-0101Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
great visit thorough exam
About Dr. James Safar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1518916626
Education & Certifications
- TTUHSC
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Southern Methodist University
Dr. Safar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safar has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Safar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.