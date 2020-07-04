Overview

Dr. James Safar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Safar works at Prime Eye Care in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.