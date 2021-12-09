Dr. James Sable Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sable Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sable Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Sable Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.
Dr. Sable Jr works at
Locations
Western Reserve Hospital1900 23rd St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 971-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Definately recommend this dr! My regular dr sent me here, I didnt know what to expect but had a great visit with Dr Sable.
About Dr. James Sable Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1881866671
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sable Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sable Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sable Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sable Jr works at
Dr. Sable Jr has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sable Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sable Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sable Jr.
