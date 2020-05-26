Dr. James Sabiers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabiers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sabiers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Sabiers, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Sabiers works at
Locations
Kettering Cancer Center3700 Southern Blvd Ste 401, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (855) 500-2873
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very kind and knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. James Sabiers, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabiers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabiers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabiers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabiers has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabiers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabiers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabiers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabiers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabiers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.