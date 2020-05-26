Overview

Dr. James Sabiers, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Sabiers works at KETTERING CANCER CENTER in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.