Dr. James Saar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Saar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.

Dr. Saar works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christus Trinity Mother Frances Cosmetic Surgery Center
    3200 Troup Hwy Ste 240, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 510-8888
  2. 2
    Christus Mthr Frances Hosp South Tyler
    8389 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 510-8888
  3. 3
    909 E Southeast Loop 323 Ste 777, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 510-8888
  4. 4
    Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
    800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 510-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 17, 2022
    I had Dr. Saar remove the breast implants that I had had for 52 years. They were misshaped, ruptured, and hard. I think I think some immune problems I was having were related to these implants. The office staff along with Dr. Saar was excellent and so easy to talk to. I don't think there was another Dr. who could have done a better job. I was surprised after all these years that I actually have nice natural breasts. They love the feel of having them out. Sure they sag some after all I am 67 years old. It is nothing a bar doesn't take care of. Thank You, Dr. Saar
    Susan Imai — Jul 17, 2022
    About Dr. James Saar, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235104902
    Education & Certifications

    • Scott and White Memorial Hospital
    • University of Texas Health Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Oklahoma State University
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.