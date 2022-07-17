Dr. James Saar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Saar, MD
Overview
Dr. James Saar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Locations
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Cosmetic Surgery Center3200 Troup Hwy Ste 240, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-8888
Christus Mthr Frances Hosp South Tyler8389 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 510-8888
- 3 909 E Southeast Loop 323 Ste 777, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-8888
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthcare USA
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr. Saar remove the breast implants that I had had for 52 years. They were misshaped, ruptured, and hard. I think I think some immune problems I was having were related to these implants. The office staff along with Dr. Saar was excellent and so easy to talk to. I don't think there was another Dr. who could have done a better job. I was surprised after all these years that I actually have nice natural breasts. They love the feel of having them out. Sure they sag some after all I am 67 years old. It is nothing a bar doesn't take care of. Thank You, Dr. Saar
About Dr. James Saar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Health Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saar has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Saar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.