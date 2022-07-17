Overview

Dr. James Saar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Saar works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.