Dr. James Rydel, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Rydel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Rydel works at J R NEPHROLOGY AND ASSOCIATES in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Chicago Ridge, IL and Crestwood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    J. R. Nephology & Associates Inc.
    4542 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 425-0522
  2. 2
    Chicago Ridge Dialysis
    10511 S Harlem Ave, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 425-0522
  3. 3
    Renal Care Group Midamerica
    4861 Cal Sag Rd, Crestwood, IL 60418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 385-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2016
    Dr. Rydel is an awesome doctor on so many levels but the most important, at least to me, is the fact he listens and will understand where your coming from. He knows that if you are there its not because you want to be and that your most likely afraid of what the future holds but does his best to give you the best future possible.
    Frank K. in Lockport, IL — Sep 21, 2016
    About Dr. James Rydel, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225078413
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rydel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rydel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Rydel has seen patients for Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rydel on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rydel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rydel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rydel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rydel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

