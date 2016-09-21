Overview

Dr. James Rydel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Rydel works at J R NEPHROLOGY AND ASSOCIATES in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Chicago Ridge, IL and Crestwood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.