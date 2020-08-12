Dr. James Rycyna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rycyna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rycyna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Rycyna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Locations
Cpfmetpath Patient Service Center825 Wehrle Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-3243
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Rycyna for the first time. He did a halter monitor and he called with the results himself. This is unheard of in the day and age.
About Dr. James Rycyna, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1770556631
Education & Certifications
- CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rycyna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rycyna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rycyna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rycyna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rycyna.
