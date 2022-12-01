Overview

Dr. James Rybak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Rybak works at Urology Of St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO, Belleville, IL and Fairview Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.