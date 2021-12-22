Overview

Dr. James Rutland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Rutland works at Gastro One in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.