Dr. James Russo II, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Russo II, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Russo II works at Southern Urology in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Urology LLC
    120 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 769-7779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Iberia Medical Center
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
  • Opelousas General Health System
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Hodgkin's Disease
Peritoneal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2018
    Dr. Russo is a very attentive and patient physician. He is very attuned to the patient's symptoms. He strikes me as extremely intelligent. In my opinion, he views his patients as a challenge to help in every way that his intelligence and training can guide him. He is first rate.
    J. Mulkey in Zachary, LA — Nov 05, 2018
    About Dr. James Russo II, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376700591
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Internship
    • Louisiana State University
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
