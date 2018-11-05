Overview

Dr. James Russo II, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Russo II works at Southern Urology in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.