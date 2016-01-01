Dr. James Rush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rush, MD
Dr. James Rush, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Dardanelle Regional Medical Center, Golden Plains Community Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Top of Texas Psychiatry, Pllc1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 2058, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-9540
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Dardanelle Regional Medical Center
- Golden Plains Community Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rush has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rush has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rush has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rush.
