Overview

Dr. James Runfola, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Haddonfield, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Runfola works at Jefferson Health in Haddonfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

