Dr. Ruggles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Ruggles, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ruggles, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ruggles works at
Locations
James A Ruggles, MD5361 N Pershing Ave Ste I2, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 465-0772
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ruggles' approach to helping our son was more effective than anything we found during his formative years--and we saw many doctors. Dr Ruggles was thoughtful and measured in his approach; and didn't offer simple, ineffective solutions that other doctors did. He's skilled and wise and caring.
About Dr. James Ruggles, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Ruggles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruggles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruggles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruggles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruggles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.