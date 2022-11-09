Overview

Dr. James Rudder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Magnolia, AR. They completed their residency with Scott And White Mem Hospital



Dr. Rudder works at Magnolia Orthopaedic & Rehabilitation Center in Magnolia, AR with other offices in Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.