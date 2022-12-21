Overview

Dr. James Rubright, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital/Western Pennsylvania Hospital Medical Education Consortium



Dr. Rubright works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance in Lebanon, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.