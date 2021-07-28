Overview

Dr. James Rowland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital.



Dr. Rowland works at Triangle Urological Group in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.