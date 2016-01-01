Dr. Rounder Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Rounder Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Rounder Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.

Locations
Wilson Urology PA2509 Wooten Blvd SW, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 243-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Rounder Jr, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
