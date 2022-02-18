See All Plastic Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. James Rough, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (7)
Overview

Dr. James Rough, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Rough works at Plastic Surgical Specialists in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    James Rough MD Pllc
    4721 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 795-8700
    Cohen Family Medicine PC
    2830 N Swan Rd Ste 180, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 526-2082

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr. Rough is very caring doctor. He involves his patients in conversations. He discussions options.
    Patricia Hoffman — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. James Rough, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1497082234
    Education & Certifications

    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rough accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rough works at Plastic Surgical Specialists in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Rough’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

