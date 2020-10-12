See All Urologists in Brick, NJ
Dr. James Rotolo, MD

Urology
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Rotolo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Rotolo works at James E. Rotolo M.D, F.A.C.S., P. A in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James E Rotolo, M.d., F.a.c.s.
    1696 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 903-7655
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Rotolo?

    Oct 12, 2020
    Feel extremely confident with Dr Rotolo treating my prostate issues
    Tom Ryan — Oct 12, 2020
    About Dr. James Rotolo, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Rotolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rotolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rotolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rotolo works at James E. Rotolo M.D, F.A.C.S., P. A in Brick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rotolo’s profile.

    Dr. Rotolo has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

