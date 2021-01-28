Dr. James Rossetti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rossetti, DO
Overview
Dr. James Rossetti, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Rossetti works at
Locations
-
1
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center And Oncology5150 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 721-7778
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- Penn Highlands Elk
- Roper Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Upmc Northwest
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This man saved me and my neighbors life. We both came down with 2 different forms of cancer within 4 years. He is a true professional with and master in his field. I would recommend Dr. Rosettti to anybody, he truly cares about his patients. Thanks Doc love you bro
About Dr. James Rossetti, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1982600425
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossetti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossetti accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossetti works at
Dr. Rossetti has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Pancytopenia and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.