Overview

Dr. James Rossetti, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.



Dr. Rossetti works at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center And Oncology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Pancytopenia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.