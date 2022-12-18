Dr. James Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ross, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Ross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach3313 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 202, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Boca Raton670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
I have gone to Dr Ross on two separate occasions, once for my shoulder and this year for my knee .He was very thorough with getting my MRI from 5 years ago to compare the one he ordered and found the issue. The surgery went well and his whole staff was caring and followed up post surgery I would highly recommend Dr Ross .
About Dr. James Ross, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1295926731
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Washington University, St Louis
- Washington University, St Louis
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ross using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Joint Pain, Hip Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.