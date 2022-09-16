Dr. Rosoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Rosoff, MD
Dr. James Rosoff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
2660 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 (203) 338-8760
Greenwich Hospital Urology, 55 Holly Hill Ln # 110, Greenwich, CT 06830 (203) 863-4670
- Greenwich Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Rosoff is not only an excellent physician but a compassionate and empathetic human being! He takes the time to ask about you and truly exemplifies the true meaning of what a physician should and can be! Bravo!
- English
- Medical University of South Carolina
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
