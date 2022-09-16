See All Urologists in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. James Rosoff, MD

Urology
5.0 (22)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Rosoff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2660 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 338-8760
  2. 2
    Greenwich Hospital Urology
    55 Holly Hill Ln # 110, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 863-4670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Infection
Phimosis
Hypogonadism
Bladder Infection
Phimosis
Hypogonadism

Treatment frequency



Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 16, 2022
    Dr.Rosoff is not only an excellent physician but a compassionate and empathetic human being! He takes the time to ask about you and truly exemplifies the true meaning of what a physician should and can be! Bravo!
    Nancy Gerard — Sep 16, 2022
    About Dr. James Rosoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588821326
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

