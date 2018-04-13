See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. James Roseto, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Roseto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    133 Brookline Ave Fl 4, Boston, MA 02215 (781) 493-3540
    147 Milk St Fl 4, Boston, MA 02109 (617) 421-5804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dysentery
Immunization Administration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dysentery
Immunization Administration

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 13, 2018
    Dr Rosetta has a very humble personality and very smart man... he also gives you as much time needed without rushing you out the door like some other doctors who just want to take in as many as oossible.. Dr Rosetta takes his time and is always there for you! Wouldnt ever want another doctor. Very easy to talk to also!!!
    Kevin Wood in Canton MA — Apr 13, 2018
    About Dr. James Roseto, MD

    Internal Medicine
    20 years of experience
    English
    1194768531
    Education & Certifications

    HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
    Internal Medicine
