Dr. J Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. J Rose, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
J Rose, MD4637 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 268-3094
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. J Rose, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas

