Overview

Dr. James Rose, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Cuero Regional Hospital, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, Jackson County Hospital District, Lavaca Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Ascension Medical Group Seton Women's Health in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.