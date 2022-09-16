See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Spring Hill, FL
Dr. James Ronzo, DO

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (184)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Ronzo, DO is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Ronzo works at BioSpine Institute in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BioSpine Spring Hill
    7101 Mariner Blvd Ste 304, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 443-2108
  2. 2
    Tampa Surgery Center
    5301 Avion Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 280-7809
  3. 3
    BioSpine Tampa
    4211 W Boy Scout Blvd Ste 400, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 443-2108
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    BioSpine Fort Myers
    13350 Metro Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 224-1839
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 184 ratings
    Patient Ratings (184)
    5 Star
    (156)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Sep 16, 2022
    I like dr Ronzo because he is very knowledgeable. He takes time with his patients so they understand what needs to be done. He is a exactly surgeon. I wouldn’t recommend anyone else. Your whole experience with bio spine is great from the time you walk in until the time you leave. Even when you do leave they check on you. Thank you all for everything.
    Billy Cyr — Sep 16, 2022
    About Dr. James Ronzo, DO

    Specialties
    • Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801852272
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Residency
    • Genesys Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    • Flint Osteopathic Hopsital
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
