Dr. James Ronk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ronk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ronk, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ronk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Ronk works at
Locations
-
1
Tulsa Eye Associates Inc. A Professional Corp.6465 S Yale Ave Ste 215, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 492-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ronk?
Been using Dr. Ronk for years. Great eye doctor. He's kind, knowledgeable and, professional. Answers all your questions and, he doesn't rush your appointment.
About Dr. James Ronk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1467502005
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ronk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ronk works at
Dr. Ronk has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ronk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ronk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ronk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ronk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ronk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.