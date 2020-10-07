Dr. Ronaldson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Ronaldson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ronaldson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Ronaldson works at
Locations
1
Health First Heart & Vascular Viera Hospital Medical Plaza8725 N Wickham Rd Ste 302, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9265Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Health First, Melbourne, FL1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Health First Physicians Inc1220 N Highway A1A Ste 147, Indialantic, FL 32903 Directions (321) 984-1333
4
Health First Viera Hospital8745 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, compassionate, excellent bedside manners
About Dr. James Ronaldson, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609851245
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
